World News 13.04

Poles are commemorating the victims of the Soviet-perpetrated massacre of Polish elites; Poland is emerging as a key player in regional security; and Ukraine calls on NATO to take on a greater role in the Black Sea region. This and much more in Thursday’s edition of World News.

TVP World’s Konrad Gorliński was in Kharkiv in Ukraine, one of the places where the Soviets perpetrated the massacre against Polish officers, known under the umbrella term of the Katyn Massacre. There he visited the memorial to the Victims of Totalitarianism and prepared a report.