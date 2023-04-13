PM tells IMF Ukrainian victory key to global growth

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has told the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that a victory for Ukraine in its war with Russia will lift the barriers holding back global economic growth.

Speaking during a panel discussion at the IMF headquarters in Washington D.C. on Thursday, Morawiecki said in order to address the global economic slowdown the root causes needed to be tackled, one of which was the war in Ukraine.

He added that because of this he wanted to Ukraine win the war quickly.

The Polish prime minister said positive effects could be seen from ending dependence on Russian hydrocarbons and that in this respect Poland had been a little cleverer than some other countries, having prepared itself in advance to withdraw from Russian energy and building gas interconnectors.

The panel discussion on the world economy was also attended by IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva among others.