Bridge collapse in Columbia leaves two dead, 15 injured

Two people died and 15 others were injured after a bridge collapsed in Colombia’s western province of Valle del Cauca on April 12 according to local media reports.

A video uploaded to social media showed people looking at the collapsed bridge over La Vieja River in the municipality of La Tebaida, with the twisted metal remains of several trucks and vehicles seen lying next to the river.

A bewildered man could also be seen looking at the damage.

The two fatalities were police officers from the National Police. The survivors were taken to nearby medical centers, local media reported.

Local authorities said they were looking into what caused the collapse.

According to local media, the bridge was built in 1984 and had been regularly inspected, with its last inspection carried out only three months ago, reporting no concerns over its operation and capacity.