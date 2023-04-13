TIME magazine honours Iga Świątek

"When Iga Świątek plays tennis, three things come to mind: beauty, power, and truth” wrote American alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin in her profile of the Polish tennis star.

JOHN G. MABANGLO/PAP/EPA

Polish tennis player Iga Świątek placed on the 2023 TIME magazine list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

“When Iga Świątek plays tennis, three things come to mind: beauty, power, and truth. Throughout her rise to the top of tennis – and the top of sport – Iga has shown vulnerability and courage. She strives relentlessly to improve her game,” wrote American alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin in her profile of the Polish tennis star.

“She gives credit to those who have supported her, without discounting her own skills and work. She has advocated for mental health and supported Ukrainians in their fight to protect their home. As an athlete, and more importantly as a human, she embodies the kind of confidence that everyone should emulate—the confidence of action over mere talk,” Shiffrin added.

The list also includes Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi, and France’s Kylian Mbappe, the top scorer in last year’s Football World Cup. American football player Patrick Mahomes II and basketball player Brittney Griner, who was held for 10 months in a Russian prison for allegedly possessing illegal substances, also appeared from the world of sport.

TIME magazine has compiled a list of the 100 most influential people since 1999.