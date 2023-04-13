April 13 marks the day the victims of the Katyn massacre are commemorated. In April and May 1940, the NKVD (the interior ministry of the Soviet Union) murdered nearly 22,000 Polish police and military officers as well as civilians. The Katyn Museum in Warsaw has on display the personal effects of the victims recovered from the death pits.
Pulse of Culture 13.04
April 13 marks the day the victims of the Katyn massacre are commemorated. In April and May 1940, the NKVD (the interior ministry of the Soviet Union) murdered nearly 22,000 Polish police and military officers as well as civilians. The Katyn Museum in Warsaw has on display the personal effects of the victims recovered from the death pits.