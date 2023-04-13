Polish PM discusses Ukraine, Transatlantic ties in Washington

During the third day of his state visit to the U.S., Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki was the guest at a meeting hosted by the Atlantic Council think tank. The main topics discussed were: support for Ukraine in its struggle against the Russian invasion, the importance of maintaining Transatlantic ties between the U.S. and EU, and the folly in seeking Beijing’s mediation.

The Polish PM warned that Ukraine’s defeat would mark the end of the West’s “golden age”, while its victory will guarantee that the West can rebuild and even increase its economic power.

As Morawiecki pointed out, the Kremlin does not see its invasion of Ukraine as a conflict between Russia and Ukraine alone, but between Russia and what the Kremlin terms “the collective West”. Therefore, the purpose of Russia is to destroy Ukraine to prevent it from becoming a Western outpost, which would strengthen the West.

The role of China

According to Morawiecki, Western support for Ukraine has global implications. As he sees it, China might share the Kremlin’s view about the role of Ukraine in strengthening the West, and that Ukraine’s defeat might encourage China to invade Taiwan.

Morawiecki expressed the respect Poles have for China, as not only a superpower but also a country with a long history and mighty cultural achievements. But he also said that Polish and Chinese values at the moment do not align.

He said that Xi Jinping’s words of support for Putin are the reason for worry but hopes China will not go so far as to offer Russia military support.

At the same time, Morawiecki said that Russia seeking Chinese support is a shortsighted policy, which can prop up the Russian war effort in the war in Ukraine for Russia in the short term, but in the long term can be challenging.

Effective support for Ukraine

Morawiecki explained, while the West supports Ukraine, the level of support and the expectations as to the outcome of the conflict is not the same across the Transatlantic world.

The Polish Prime Minister pointed out that Poland and most of the other countries of the region are determined to see Ukraine’s complete victory, in which they are supported by the U.S.

Countries of Western Europe, on the other hand, which have for a long time benefitted economically from buying cheap Russian energy resources, would like a swift armistice, which does not necessarily require a complete Ukrainian victory.

Morawiecki also pointed out how the public in the West is displaying a certain fatigue as to the war, causing the support for Ukraine to waiver. This is visible to an extent in the U.S., but especially in France and Germany, whose material support for Ukraine is not as impressive as one might expect when compared to some other countries.

Polish and U.S. determination to support Ukraine militarily can serve as an example of how to support Ukraine. The Polish PM believes, however, it is an effort that must be shared by all of Ukraine’s allies. An example of assistance Ukraine needs is military equipment in the form of tanks, and armored vehicles, which both Poland and the U.S. are providing to Ukraine.

The Polish Prime Minister also announced that Poland will transfer further MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine. As he said, Poland no longer needed these aircraft, as its own air force owns 48 F-16s, and the U.S. currently stations several F-22s on NATO’s eastern flank. Furthermore, within the next couple of years, Poland will also receive deliveries of new multirole F-35s.

Maintaining Tranastlantic ties

Stressing the need for maintaining Transatlantic cooperation, Morawiecki said that, not unlike the Kremlin, some European leaders see Beijing as a counterbalance to the U.S., which would allow Europe to become more independent. But he says that increasing European autonomy by increasing trade dependence on China would come at a great geopolitical cost, and is a shortsighted policy.

Prime Minister Morawiecki said, that Poland is one of the few countries which are in equal measure pro-U.S. and pro-European, putting the country in a unique position to foster Transatlantic cooperation.

Polish-U.S. cooperation manifests itself not only in support of Ukraine and the strengthening of the U.S. presence on NATO’s eastern flank. It is also vital for Poland’s transition toward cleaner energy derived from nuclear fission. This transition is vital for making the Polish energy sector independent from Russian fossil fuels. To that end, Poland cooperates with several companies from around the globe. In the U.S., it is Westinghouse, which will help build large nuclear reactors.