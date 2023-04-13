ESA postpones Jupiter mission over lightning threat

The European Space Agency (ESA) was forced to put its mission to Jupiter and the planet’s moons on hold due to adverse weather conditions.



Juice (Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer) was set to take off for the solar system’s biggest planet to explore the possibility of its ocean-bearing moons containing life.

Forecasts of lightning forced the postponement of what would have been the agency’s first attempt to send spacecraft to orbit another planet’s moon.

Arianespace, the company behind the development of the Ariane 5 rocket carrying Juice, tweeted that the next attempt will take place on April 14 at 1.14pm U.K. time.

Josef Aschbacher, director general of the European Space Agency, commented on Twitter: “Not what we hoped for, but this is part of the game. Hopefully tomorrow we have clearer skies.”

Today’s Flight #VA260 has been delayed due to weather condition (risk of lightning) at the scheduled liftoff time from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana.

The Ariane 5 launch vehicle and its passenger JUICE are in stable and safe condition.

— Arianespace (@Arianespace) April 13, 2023

Juice will separate from the rocket about half an hour after lift off, and then continue on its 4.1 billion-mile journey, which will take over eight years.

This time lapse video from the European Space Agency chronicles the final preparations for launch of the Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer, or JUICE, spacecraft from the Guiana Space Center on the second-to-last Ariane 5 rocket today.

More pre-launch imagery: https://t.co/mMZvB7wNbP pic.twitter.com/UFrk3YtMBA

— Spaceflight Now (@SpaceflightNow) April 13, 2023

Juice is to investigate the possibility that Jupiter’s three moons Callisto, Europa and Ganymede, can support life in its oceans.