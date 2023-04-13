Poland launches new civilian military training initiative

The Polish defense ministry has rolled out a new 16-day program for civilians wanting to undergo military training.

entitled ‘Train like a soldier’, during a visit to the 1st Warsaw Armored Brigade on Thursday.

The defense ministry had organized one-day courses in the past but the new, lengthened course is for civilians who want a bigger dose of military training.

“Today we are inaugurating the next edition of our ‘Train with the army’ program – this time under the name ‘Train like a soldier’,” said the minister. “This is… an extended version that meets the needs reported by the participants of the three editions of our [initial] program.”

“We have created a new variant of our program. Sixteen days of training: two days to get acquainted with the unit – we will be organizing these types of orientation courses in May – and then two weeks in two sessions – July and August,” he said.

The course, he added, would focus on practical skills, such as how to handle weapons, also the basics of hand-to-hand combat and survival in difficult conditions as well as first aid.

“It’s all part of a program that ends with the taking of the military oath,” he added.

“We want as many people as possible to undergo the training, to learn how to use weapons, to learn how to react in difficult crisis situations,” Błaszczak said.