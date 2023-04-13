Poland one step closer to nuclear energy

PGE (Polish state-owned energy company) and ZE PAK (joint-stock lignite and biomass energy company) have announced the formation of PGE PAK Energia Jądrowa, a special-purpose vehicle, which together with KHNP the venture’s South Korean business partner, will construct the nuclear power plant in Pątnów in Central Poland. Each company will be the owner of 50 percent of the stocks.

‘It’s a dramatic mistake’: Germany shutting its last nuclear power plants in hours

A few days before the closure of the last nuclear power plants in Germany, the topic still remains controversial. The vice-chairman of the Freie…

see more

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State Assets Jacek Sasin said the day will go down in the history of the energy industry and of Poland, adding that energy transition and climate politics dictate new energy sources and the abandonment of traditional fossil fuels.

“We will do everything to facilitate this process. This applies both to investments carried out directly by the government, as well as those carried out by private entities with the government’s support,” Sasin said.

He said this support includes the construction of the Pątnów NPP, and a comprehensive plan for Polish energy policy to be implemented by 2040 (PEP2040), which will include the new nuclear energy investments, noting them as something that will ensure “Poland is and will remain a country that is sovereign in term of energy.”

The first tasks PGE PAK Energia Jądrowa are to carry out are a feasibility study, terrain survey, and the environmental impact of the nuclear power plant’s construction.

Initial analysis so far indicates that the Pątnów power plant can feasibly include at least two APR1400 nuclear power reactors with a combined power of 2,800 MW.