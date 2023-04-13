Poland requests German permission for export of old MiG-29’s to Ukraine

Poland has requested the German government’s approval to export old German MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, a spokesperson for the defence ministry in Berlin said on Thursday.

Germany will make a decision as soon as Thursday, the DPA news agency quoted the Defence Minister Boris Pistorius as saying.

Poland has so far sent eight MiG-29’s to Ukraine, Polish President Andrzej Duda recently said, having initially announced the plan in March. The jets that Warsaw currently wants to send come from old East German stocks.

Germany inherited 24 MiG-29 jets from the East German GDR during reunification in 1990. At the time, the aircraft were seen as among the most advanced fighter jets in the world.

In 2004, Berlin passed on 22 of the aircraft to Poland. Of the remaining two jets, one was destroyed in a crash and one is on show at a museum.

Jets have been one Ukraines’ priority in terms of equipment since the early stages of the war, but the focus had initially been focused on getting advanced Western tanks.

However, calls for Western fighter jets have been stepped up since Germany agreed to send Leopard 2 tanks and the U.S. delivered Abrams tanks to Ukraine.