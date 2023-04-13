Poland’s C/A surplus up in February reports central bank

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s current account surplus rose to EUR 2.59 billion at the end of February 2023, against a surplus of EUR 2.13 billion recorded at the end of January 2023, according to central bank figures released on Thursday.

Market analysts surveyed by PAP offered median forecast for a EUR 553 mln surplus.

Poland recorded a EUR 2.24-billion surplus in the trade of goods in February, with a EUR 3.37-billion surplus in services.

The country recorded a EUR 2.22-billion deficit in primary income and a EUR 812-million deficit in secondary income.

Exports of goods in February 2023 grew by 10.0 percent year on year to EUR 26.5 billion and imports declined by 5.4 percent from February 2022 to EUR 24.3 billion.