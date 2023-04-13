Incredible moment rare white deer is spotted in Polish woods by rambling forester

The Piebald red deer was spotted nibbling grass during a Saturday walk by forester Maksymilian Dobosz from the Olesno Forest Inspectorate.

Nadleśnictwo Olesno, Lasy Państwowe/Facebook

This is the incredible moment a rare white red deer was photographed in south-west Poland.

The Piebald red deer was spotted nibbling grass during a Saturday walk by forester Maksymilian Dobosz from the Olesno Forest Inspectorate.

Recording the extraordinary moment and posting the video on social media, the footage has now been flooded with comments and has attracted over 20,000 views.Nadleśnictwo Olesno, Lasy Państwowe/Facebook

Recording the extraordinary moment and posting the video on social media, the footage has now been flooded with comments and has attracted over 20,000 views.

Sharing the news, the Olesno Forest Inspectorate said in a Facebook post: “It’s sensational and unimaginable happiness to meet such an individual in a wild environment.

At one point the deer stops to look at the camera.Nadleśnictwo Olesno, Lasy Państwowe/Facebook

“In such an encounter, even the greatest forest expert would not be able to control the noise of the heart’s emotions!

“This is the greatest gift and distinction the surrounding nature could have given!.”

The white deer has played a prominent role in many cultures’ mythology with the colour white long being associated with purity.

In Celtic culture, the colour also represented the otherworld. For early man, the deer represented a valuable resource, providing nourishment, clothing and other accessories; and the deer may have played a role in totemic culture.

The white deer has played a prominent role in many cultures’ mythology with the colour white long being associated with purity.Public domain

While pure Albino deer lack pigmentation and have completely white hide and pink eyes, nose and hooves; Piebald (also referred to as leucistic albino) deers have blotches of white coloration on portions of their hide that are usually dark in color.

The latter are not as rare as pure ones, but are also incredibly hard to find with the leucistic trait showing up in one in 1,000 deer.

In Celtic culture, the colour also represented the otherworld. For early man, the deer represented a valuable resource, providing nourishment, clothing and other accessories; and the deer may have played a role in totemic culture.YouTube

Compared to animals with brown coats, it is harder for them to blend in with the surrounding trees or ground which makes them more vulnerable to predators or hunters.