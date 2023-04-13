Norway expels 15 Russian diplomat ‘spies’

Norway’s foreign ministry on Thursday said it had decided to expel 15 Russian embassy officials, adding that they were intelligence officers operating under the cover of diplomatic positions.

“This is an important step in countering, and reducing the level of, Russian intelligence activity in Norway, and thus in safeguarding our national interests,” Norway’s Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said.

“The government’s decision is in response to the changed security situation in Europe, which has led to an increased intelligence threat from Russia,” the foreign ministry said in a statement. “The officers concerned must leave Norway shortly,” it added.

Norway declares 15 intelligence officers working at the Russian embassy in Oslo personae non gratae. The 15 intelligence officers have been engaging in activities that are not compatible with their diplomatic status. https://t.co/OGBbfEy1Vj pic.twitter.com/Sl06S1MiUM

— Norway MFA (@NorwayMFA) April 13, 2023

The Russian embassy in Oslo did not immediately comment on the matter.

Norway, a member of the NATO military alliance, shares a border with Russia in the Arctic.