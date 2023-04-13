Poland announces new military training programme for civilians

"It's all part of a programme that ends with the taking of the military oath," he added.

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

The Polish defence ministry has rolled out a new 16-day programme for civilians who want military training.

Mariusz Blaszczak, the defence minister, announced the start of the new programme, entitled ‘Train like a soldier’, during a visit to the 1st Warsaw Armoured Brigade on Thursday.

The defence ministry has organised one-day courses in the past but the new, lengthened course is for civilians who want a bigger dose of military training.

“Today we are inaugurating the next edition of our ‘Train with the army’ programme – this time under the name ‘Train like a soldier’,” said the minister. “This is… an extended version that meets the needs reported by the participants of the three editions of our (initial – PAP) programme.”

“We have created a new variant of our programme. Sixteen days of training: two days to get acquainted with the unit – we will be organising these types of orientation courses in May – and then two weeks in two sessions – July and August,” he said.

The course, he added, would focus on practical skills, such as how to handle weapons, the basics of hand-to-hand combat, survival in difficult conditions as well as first aid.

“It’s all part of a programme that ends with the taking of the military oath,” he added.

“We want as many people as possible to undergo the training, to learn how to use weapons, to learn how to react in difficult crisis situations,” said Blaszczak.