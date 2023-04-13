Poland to inspect all food products on Ukrainian border

According to the minister, apart from grain, other Ukrainian produce is also a problem.

Jerzy Muszyński/PAP

Poland will inspect all agricultural products arriving at Poland’s border from Ukraine, including grain, the Polish agriculture minister has said.

Robert Telus has made curbing of uncontrolled imports of Ukrainian agricultural products into Poland a priority since he replaced the previous agriculture minister last week amid protests by Polish farmers who have complained they have problems selling their produce because of the inflow of cheap Ukrainian foods.

On Thursday, Telus met farmers in the north-western city of Szczecin.

“As you know, on the very day I was nominated, I called the Ukrainian agriculture minister at night,” Telus said. “I met him and made some arrangements, and I hope he does not withdraw from them, and tomorrow we’ll sign an agreement (on curbing Ukrainian grain imports – PAP).”

He said that if Poland and Ukraine manage to sign the deal, “grain that is supposed to be unloaded in Poland will not be coming in as of tomorrow.”

“We must talk about it, about all those other products,” he said.

“All food products that arrive at the Ukrainian border, I mean also poultry, eggs, sugar, flour – all food products will be inspected at the border,” Telus said.

The minister admitted that his Ukrainian counterpart had raised concerns over the possibility of long queues forming at the border.

“For me, the security and health of Poles is the most important thing,” Telus said. “There is no possibility for such products to enter Poland.”