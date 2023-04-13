Russian opposition Alexei Navalny potentially poisoned

Alexei Navalny, prominent Russian opposition politician, is facing an undisclosed ailment in jail that could be a form of slow-acting poison, according to his spokeswoman.

Kira Yarmysh said Navalny had lost 8kg in weight in just over two weeks and was suffering from an unknown stomach complaint. An ambulance was called to the penal colony where he is being held after doctors treated him with an unidentified injection. Yarmysh said Navalny was being held in a punishment cell without medical attention and could be slowly poisoned.

Navalny, who is widely regarded as Russia’s most prominent opposition figure, has been a thorn in the side of the Kremlin for more than a decade. He rose to prominence by publicly criticizing Vladimir Putin’s government, exposing allegations of corruption on a vast scale and campaigning for political change.

However, the Russian authorities view Navalny and his supporters as extremists with links to the CIA, accusing them of trying to destabilize the country. Navalny’s political movement has been outlawed, and many of his followers have been forced to flee abroad.

Navalny’s troubles began in 2020 when he was poisoned with a nerve agent during a flight in Siberia. Western laboratory tests confirmed that he had been poisoned, and Navalny accused the Russian state of trying to kill him. The Kremlin denied the allegations.

Navalny was eventually treated for the poisoning in Germany but voluntarily returned to Russia in 2021, where he was arrested and jailed for combined sentences of 11-and-a-half years for fraud and contempt of court, which he says were trumped up to silence him.

Yarmysh said medicine sent to Navalny’s prison by his mother was not collected by prison officials from the post office and was returned. She added that Navalny’s supporters had to battle with the prison authorities every time he fell ill to ensure he received some kind of treatment.

“Abusing Alexei’s health is a regular practice of (prison) colony number six. All we can do right now (to help him) is to talk about Alexei everywhere,” said Yarmysh.