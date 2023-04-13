Poland: 4th exporter of chocolate in the world

According to a report by Dun & Bradstreet, the chocolate market in Poland will grow by 5 percent in 2023 and place Poland at the top of the world’s exporters of chocolate confectionery.

“The food industry is currently facing many difficulties, primarily high prices, production costs, and supply chain disruptions. Despite this, the chocolate market in Poland is doing well. According to forecasts, the chocolate products market will grow by as much as 5 percent in 2023.” we can read in the report.

D&B reports that the value of the Polish chocolate confectionery market is estimated at nearly PLN 8.5 billion, which is 10 percent more than in the same period last year.

“The strong position of the Polish industry is due to exports. The weakness of the zloty [the Polish currency] helps foreign sales, increasing the competitiveness of products in global markets. Data for 2022 shows an 11 percent increase in the volume of confectionery exports compared to 2021, reaching over 110,000 tons. In value terms, foreign sales of products produced in Poland increased by one-fifth over the year, reaching a value of EUR 426 million.”

Happy #ChocolateDay! 🍫#DYK Poland is one of the world's 🌍 biggest exporters of chocolate? The 🇵🇱 market share is estimated at about 7%.

Chocolate bars in Poland date back to the 19th century and their success is largely attributed to a well-known confectionery in Warsaw. 🍬 pic.twitter.com/wouL5XyypX

— Poland.pl (@Poland) April 12, 2023

The main direction of Polish candy exports is the EU market, primarily Germany, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Romania, and the Netherlands. Outside the Community, Polish sweets are sent to the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

“Despite difficulties, Poland has managed to maintain a leading position in the ranking of the world’s largest chocolate exporters. Poland’s share of the market is estimated at just over 7 percent,” the report stated. In this respect, Poland was only surpassed by producers from Italy, Germany, and Belgium.

D&B reports that the chocolate manufacturer market is currently facing several difficulties.

“First and foremost, they are experiencing difficulties in rising raw material prices. The price of milk has risen by nearly 40 percent in a year, and sugar by over 100 percent. Added to this are high costs for energy, cocoa imports, transportation, and storage,” said the D&B report

“The ongoing war in Ukraine, the weak zloty, and supply chain instability are also significant factors,” it added.