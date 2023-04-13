Polish foreign minister presents 2023 foreign policy priorities

The Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau delivered an expose on Thursday in the lower house of parliament on the direction of Polish foreign policy in 2023. In his speech, he pointed out Poland’s position on subjects including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its imperialistic ambitions, Poland’s fundamental role in the UN, NATO, the EU, and other forms of cooperation in the region, the country’s strong relationship with the United States as the guarantor of peace in the free world.



The FM listed three principles guiding Polish foreign policy which are: ensuring peace and security, the democratization of international relations based on the sovereign equality of all states and nations, and legalism, understood as adherence to international law.

“The future of Europe cannot be built on a compromise between freedom and enslavement; that is why we want a Europe of equal and free nations, standing in solidarity with states that are victims of the use of armed force, like Ukraine today,” Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau told the Sejm. He emphasized that the Russian aggression “for Poland, the only member of NATO and the European Union bordering both Ukraine, Russia, and Belarus, has a dimension of existential proportions.”

Russia

“Since at least 2007, since Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech at the Munich Security Conference, the greatest threat to peace in Europe has come from Russia’s policies. These policies have aimed directly at forcing changes in the European security architecture that would introduce fundamental inequality in access to security,” Rau stated describing Poland’s attitude towards Russia.

He recalled that this tendency was first noticed by late Polish President Lech Kaczyński, who raised the alarm, calling on Europe to stop Russian imperialism.

The foreign minister added that in the months before the Russian invasion, Polish diplomacy, made every possible effort, together with NATO allies and partners from the European Union, to prevent the resumption of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Nevertheless, as Rau pointed out, Russia intended to use armed aggression – an instrument prohibited by international law – and place itself outside the community of nations interested in peace, security, and cooperation.

“Putin has rejected peace and chosen war, violating the fundamental norms of international law, with the UN Charter at the forefront. In this situation, the goal of our policy is to bring about a situation in which it is clear to everyone that this choice will lead Russia to a strategic defeat, and Ukraine will prevail, survive and move the specter of war away from our borders,” the FM said.

NATO

As the Polish head diplomat pointed out, NATO is the most effective instrument for securing peace in Europe, which is also evidenced by the steady process of its expansion. He stressed that in the case of Sweden, this process is still ongoing, but Poland is making efforts to get allies: Turkey and Hungary, to ratify agreements on Sweden’s accession to NATO without undue delay.

“We will support the development of the necessary command structures, troops, infrastructure, plans, and exercises. We want to approve before the Vilnius Summit in July a new model of Alliance forces that will ensure the ability to defend NATO territory from the first day of aggression,” Rau stated.

“Russia treats all its neighbors similarly, and by attacking Ukraine, it threatens the Baltic States, Finland, Sweden, Romania, and Poland,” the FM said.

“We will support proposals to terminate the 1997 Russia-NATO declaration. If Russia returns to compliance with international law we will still need a new agreement,” the head of the Polish diplomacy stressed.

He also declared Poland’s continued support for the “open-door” policy and support for Ukraine in its efforts to join the Alliance. He also spoke of support for further strengthening NATO’s cooperation with the EU.

European Union

Rau stated that Poland is in the EU because participation in the Union expresses the aspirations of European societies to work together for the common good of all Europeans. He noted that this is also the position of the overwhelming majority of Polish society, and thus of any Polish government.

The EU “was established and exists for nations united in diversity, free and equal, and derives its power from their political will as expressed in the Treaties, within the competence limits described in them,” he said.

“Poland, in its European policy, strives and will strive for a modus operandi based on the consensus of all members of the Union, and not the arrangements of all sorts of European tandems – pentagons, quadrangles, triangles, let alone the dictates of the most powerful member state,” Rau emphasized.

He also stressed that Poland “will remain in the Union” to enrich the Polish identity, strengthen its democracy, and to further improve the quality of life.

The United States

Minister Rau said that Poland will seek a systemic, permanent U.S. military presence on its territory, acknowledging America’s role as the leader of the free world and provider of global strategic deterrence.

The United States “is the natural leader of the free world, a de facto European power, for decades committed to defending peace and security and ensuring optimal conditions for the development of Europe,” Rau said.

He noted that in this relationship Poland is not just a beneficiary, but a sovereign partner, contributing to the common security policy.

The FM also spoke of Poland building energy cooperation with the U.S. by the purchase of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from U.S. suppliers and the construction of nuclear power plants in cooperation with American companies.