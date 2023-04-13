One of Escobars’ ‘cocaine hippos’ causes road accident in Colombia

Colombia has recorded its first road accident caused by a hippopotamus as a car traveling at high speed hit the animal on Tuesday night.



The hippopotamus was killed after colliding with a car in the municipality of Doradal on the highway connecting the cities of Bogotá and Medellín, according to local environmental authorities.

The car driver was unharmed. Pictures show that the front of the vehicle was completely destroyed.

The hippopotamus was a descendant of four animals brought from Africa to Colombia by Pablo Escobar in the 1980s.

#Atención | Acaba de ocurrir un grave accidente en Puerto Triunfo. Un vehículo colisionó contra un hipopótamo que al parecer, se escapó de la hacienda Nápoles. El hipopótamo murió, los ocupantes del vehículo están siendo atendidos por personal médico. pic.twitter.com/F4levsRiQr

— Denuncias Antioquia (@DenunciasAntio2) April 12, 2023

The animals escaped after Escobar’s death and, without predators in the Colombian countryside, they multiplied, becoming a threat to the local population.

“This is one of the dangers that the presence of this species represents. Many of them cross the highway where many vehicles pass, it is also a danger to people,” said David Echeverri López, a biologist at Cornare, the local environmental authority.

Hippopotamus plague in Colombia



Hippopotamus attacks on humans have become more frequent in recent years as these animals are highly territorial.

Residents of the state of Antioquia are living in increasing fear of invasive animals that threaten the livelihoods of local fishermen and pose a threat to many species of animals living in the main river of Colombia.

Native to Africa, hippos were declared invasive in Colombia last year, and environmental officials say their population of about 130 could rise to 400 in eight years. Most hippos live freely in rivers and reproduce without control.

The accident reveals yet another threat that invasive hippos pose to the local community, said Luz Dámaris Luján, leader of the community in Estacion Pita, a municipality 10 km from the accident site.

“Everyone around here is scared because we are being inundated by these hippos. Now we are at the point where we can’t even go out at night anymore. The government needs to hurry up and do something because we are getting more and more tired of this,” she said.