The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), released its new regulations consisting of 11 chapters and 74 articles, aimed at improving the quality of conscription and optimizing the overall conscription workflow.

China is amending its draft regulations to focus on college students and postgraduates, as the PLA plans to revise its conscription work regulations to improve the army capabilities starting May 1.

The Chinese government will establish a mechanism to coordinate the recruitment of college students and those with special qualifications. The new law emphasizes the recruitment of high-quality soldiers, with university students as the key target.

It stipulates that universities can directly assign recruitment tasks and establish a mechanism for coordinating the recruitment tasks of university students and soldiers with special competencies.

The revision was based on three practical considerations: specific measures to implement the decisions and plans of the Party Central Committee; the requirement to adapt to the deepening reform of national defense and the military; and the practical need to recruit high-quality soldiers.

In addition to reducing the impact of the massive deployment of cadres from the army to lead (pick up) soldiers on combat readiness training, it also requires that the local government organize a welcome when recruits are shipped, and the army organize a welcome when recruits arrive to create a strong atmosphere of honor for joining the army in the whole society.

The new regulations set up an additional chapter to regulate the issue of wartime recruitment. The State Council and the Central Military Commission can adjust the conditions and methods of conscripting citizens for active duty “within the scope of the law”, and focus on recruiting retired military personnel who are skilled in military skills to supplement their original active duty units or similar positions to ensure the rapid formation of combat power.

The Chinese government’s efforts to strengthen its military preparation come at a time of increasing geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.