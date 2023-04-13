Polish President Duda commemorates victims of Katyn Massacre

President Andrzej Duda commemorated the victims of the Katyn Massacre on April 13, the Katyn Massacre Victims’ Remembrance Day, by laying wreaths and lighting a candle at the Katyń Museum in Warsaw’s Citadel.

Commemorations are being held across the country for the 83rd anniversary of the Soviet regime’s crime against Polish prisoners of war at Katyn and other mass murder sites in the spring of 1940.

April 13 marks the Day of Remembrance for the Victims of Katyń Massacre.

We pay tribute to the nearly 22,000 🇵🇱 prisoners of war, who were brutally murdered in the spring of 1940 by the NKVD.

Katyń remains a symbol of falsification of history by the Soviets.#WeRemember 🕯️ pic.twitter.com/qu4OOqXSgU

Andrzej Duda stressed that for decades the Soviets denied, and covered up this crime. It was “just a plain brutal murder,” he said. “This was a crime of genocide, (…) it was the murder of the Polish elite, the murder of the Polish intelligentsia,” he added.

The president pointed out that these were educated people, constituting the elite of Polish society. He emphasized that this was done “in order to weaken us – as a nation – to devastate us.”

“One of the most tragic pages in our history, casting such a terrible shadow on relations between Poland and Russia, but also casting a terrible shadow on history in general,” the president said, adding that the Soviets denied committing the crime for years.

Katyn Massacre

The Katyn Massacre, which resulted in the murder of some 22,000 Polish citizens, including Polish Army officers, police officers, and civilians belonging to the elite of the Second Polish Republic, took place in the spring of 1940. By order of the highest authorities of the Soviet Union, headed by Joseph Stalin, NKVD functionaries carried out mass killings in the Katyń Forest, among other places.

The crime came to light on April 13, 1943, a date that is now the symbolic anniversary of the crime.