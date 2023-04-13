China opts out of wildlife pandemic survey: UN official

China has chosen not to participate in a United Nations project designed to survey Asian wet markets and other similar facilities that pose a high risk of spreading infectious diseases from animals to humans, according to a UN official.

The project, known as Safety Across Asia for the Global Environment (SAFE), was launched in July 2021 and initially involved four countries, China, Laos, Thailand, and Vietnam.

However, after China declined to join, the Malaysian state of Sabah on Borneo Island was selected to replace it.

The project’s scientific advisory committee selected the countries because they host multiple facilities that increase the risk of zoonotic disease transmission, especially in the wake of major wildlife trafficking cases.

The UN official noted that China’s reluctance to join the project may further frustrate global researchers seeking information on the origins of COVID-19 and working to prevent future pandemics resulting from zoonotic diseases.

Despite ongoing talks, China has not clarified which state institution is in charge of the issue, and its foreign ministry and the National Forestry and Grasslands Administration did not respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

While China has banned the sale and consumption of wildlife animals, experts warn that risks still exist, especially because wildlife breeding is still allowed on a massive scale for various purposes, including the fur trade, traditional medicine, pet trade, and entertainment.

The SAFE project aims to identify potential disease transmission risks and boost pandemic prevention and preparedness. The results will be shared solely with participating governments.