North Korea fires missile triggering alarm in Japan

North Korea’s latest missile launch has been condemned by South Korea as a “grave provocation”. The missile, believed to be a new model of a ballistic missile, was fired on Thursday, traveling around 1,000km (620 miles), and was identified as a long-range ballistic missile test by the United States.

The missile’s apogee has not been officially disclosed, but South Korean news agency Yonhap reports it appeared to be less than 3,000km, compared with last year’s tests, which reached 6,000km.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called a National Security Council meeting in response to the launch, and residents in northern Japan were told to take cover.

Japan’s coast guard said the projectile had fallen into the sea to the east of North Korea. Hamada said he could not confirm whether the missile flew over Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

Japanese authorities retracted the alert for Hokkaido island when they determined that the missile would not fall nearby.

The South Korean military was on high alert, and the United States renewed its offer to open talks with North Korea.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has recently called for strengthening war deterrence in a “more practical and offensive” manner to counter what North Korea perceives as moves of aggression by the United States.

The country has criticized recent joint military exercises between U.S. and South Korean forces, stepping up its weapons tests in recent months.

According to Bruce Bennett, a senior defense analyst at the U.S.-based RAND Corporation, solid-fuel missiles, which are easier to store and transport, and can be launched with almost no warning or preparation time, are a priority for North Korea. Although the country has tested short-range solid-fuel missiles, it has not previously tested a long-range missile of that type.

The missile was fired at 22:23 GMT on Wednesday from the vicinity of Pyongyang, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said, meaning it could have been launched from an international airport close to the capital, a major site for test-firing large missiles since 2017.

While the United States condemned the latest in a string of North Korean missile tests, it has not closed the door on diplomacy. “The door has not closed on diplomacy, but Pyongyang must immediately cease its destabilizing actions and instead choose diplomatic engagement,” said U.S. National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson in a statement.

This latest missile launch further raises tensions on the Korean Peninsula and increases the likelihood of further missile tests by North Korea. The international community will be watching closely for any further developments and responses.