On tonight’s interview, our guest Andrew Pryma, the Co-Founder of Ukraine Business News, talked in detail on the issue of rebuilding Ukraine in terms of economy, energy infrastructure, and more. The allocation of the funds and ensuring that money goes when is needed the most is debated widely.
USD 411 bln plus is needed to rebuild Ukraine’s economy
