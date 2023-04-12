Wagner Group uses migration in Africa as part of hybrid war against Europe

According to the government plenipotentiary for the security of the information space of the Republic of Poland, Stanisław Żaryn, Russia is attacking Europe with the help of the Wagner Group by using its influence in Africa. He quotes the Italian defense minister saying that the number of illegal immigrants who are trying to get to Italy is growing.



“For years, Russia has been using various instruments against Western countries to weaken the EU, NATO or the U.S. One of them is the migration pressure used as a weapon in the hybrid war with the West,” said Stanisław Żaryn.





He pointed out that the Italian Minister of Defense pointed to the problem of the growing number of migrants flowing to Italy’s borders from Africa. The official went on to say that this is due to the hybrid war strategy implemented by the Wagner Group using its influence in some African countries.





“The massive influx of immigrants from Africa and the Middle East is destabilizing Europe – leading to an increase in crime, increasing budgetary burdens and social polarization, Crosetto said,” he concluded.