Business Arena 12.04

In Wednesday’s episode, our host David Kennedy started the program with our main stories revealing an incredible statistic. Poland now ranks as the world’s second-largest producer of lithium-ion batteries. Meanwhile, as the Polish PM’s 3-day visit to the U.S. primarily focuses on security issues, Mateusz Morawiecki will also attend the World Bank Meeting in Washington to discuss what is on the table for Poland.



Our today’s guest, Zbigniew Krysiak, the chairman of the Institute of Schuman Thought will talk more on the topic