Poland to receive 14 Abrams tanks by June ‘23 at latest: PM

“I can confirm that by June at the latest, 14 Abrams tanks will be delivered to Poland,” said PM Morawiecki during his visit to the ANAD Anniston Army Depot in the U.S. He added that they are working towards having the production of depleted uranium ammunition cores for Abrams tanks located in Poland.



Poland could become Abrams tank servicing hub: Polish MoD

Poland may become a center for servicing Abrams tanks, also those belonging to other European countries, Mariusz Błaszczak, deputy prime minister…

see more

The Prime Minister emphasized that military equipment quality and their availability are now part of security considerations. He announced he had confirmation that “by June at the latest, 14 Abrams tanks will be delivered to Poland, which will enter combat readiness in situations where we need replacement tanks since we have transferred our old, Soviet-made equipment to Ukraine.” He also added that this is just the beginning, as they ordered 250 state-of-the-art Abrams tanks and 116 modernized tanks from the U.S.

The PM stressed that this equipment is “an armored curtain that will protect the eastern part of Poland.” “We are convinced that with this armored curtain that strengthens our security, American businesses will also come,” he said.

He mentioned a conversation with American military officials and the management of the ANAD Anniston Army Depot about the possibility of “establishing facilities in Poland that will maintain and repair Abrams tanks in Europe.”

“I want to establish a service center in Poland that will maintain and keep Abrams tanks combat-ready for all of Europe. This is possible,” said Morawiecki, noting that Romania is also considering purchasing Abrams tanks.

“We are also working to have the production of depleted uranium ammunition cores for Abrams tanks located in Poland,” said Morawiecki.

He emphasized that the lack of ammunition is currently the biggest problem on the front lines. “Therefore, our national program to build appropriate forces and ammunition potential is very important,” said Prime Minister Morawiecki. “And this program can be strengthened through the production of depleted uranium cores, which could also be produced in Poland.”

The Polish PM furthermore noted that the first F-35 fighter jets purchased from the U.S. would be delivered to Poland in 2024.