Macron is being played by Chinese game, embarrassing himself: expert

The French are currently being played by the Chinese against the U.S. and risk destroying transatlantic unity, said Artur Wróblewski, an Americanist from Łazarski University, on Polish Radio 3.



Xi gives Macron full red carpet treatment to pull him into ‘China fan club’

China’s President Xi Jinping is well aware of his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron’s skepticism towards the U.S. and NATO, which is precisely for…

see more

On his way back from a recent visit to China, French President Emmanuel Macron said, among other things, that Europe must resist the pressure to become “a copycat of America”. He demanded “strategic autonomy for Europe”. And in reference to the tensions between China and the U.S. over the status of Taiwan, he warned that a significant risk for Europe is “being entangled in crises that are not ours”.





Artur Wróblewski spoke about President Macron’s visit to China in the context of Prime Minister Morawiecki’s trip to the U.S. and pointed out that “the visit of the head of the Polish government to America is a demonstration, a manifestation that not the entire European Union is playing the game imposed by Beijing.”





“The French president fits in with Chinese politics and simultaneously makes himself ridiculous by constantly talking about this strategic autonomy,” he assessed.





“The French are now being used by the Chinese to play against the US and break up transatlantic unity,” he said.





He also noted that “China uses the president of France as a mascot.”