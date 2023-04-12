Illegal migration to EU up 26% y/y: Frontex

In the first quarter of this year, there were 54,000 cases of illegal crossings through various routes of the borders of countries belonging to the European Union, making for a 26-percent increase compared with the same period in 2022, the EU’s border security agency Frontex reported on Wednesday.



Most illegal migrants come from Syria, Ivory Coast and Guinea, data show.

“The route through the central Mediterranean was the most used route in the first quarter of the year – almost 28,000 illegal border crossings were recorded there, three times as many as a year ago,” the agency said.

The second most active migration route is the route through the Western Balkans, where 15,000 cases of illegal migration were detected in the first quarter of 2023.

“Organized criminal groups have taken advantage of the improved weather and political instability in some departure countries to try to smuggle as many migrants as possible across the central Mediterranean from Tunisia and Libya,” Frontex noted.

Italy’s government declared a state of emergency on Tuesday after a surge in the number of migrants reaching the country via the Mediterranean.

The U.N.’s International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported earlier that it had documented 411 migrant deaths along the route through the central Mediterranean between January and March, making the first quarter of 2023 the most tragic in six years.