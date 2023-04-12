‘It’s a dramatic mistake’: Germany shutting its last nuclear power plants in hours

A few days before the closure of the last nuclear power plants in Germany, the topic still remains controversial. The vice-chairman of the Freie Demokratische Partei (FDP), a German liberal party, believes that shutting down the plant “is a dramatic mistake”. The majority of German citizens oppose the phase-out of nuclear energy.



Germany’s last three nuclear power plants are due to shut down on Saturday. Suppliers Emsland, Isar 2, and Neckarwestheim 2 will be switched off, “despite the fact that Germany needs more and more electricity and wants to save CO2”, writes the portal of the daily Bild.





“Three nuclear power plants could operate by the end of the decade,” Joachim Buehler, head of the TÜV association, told Bild.





“German nuclear power plants are still among the safest power plants in the world. (…) He noted that electricity from nuclear power plants, which is not covered by renewable energies, must be compensated by electricity from coal and gas – with a correspondingly worse CO2 balance,” Buehler said.





“Shutting down the world’s most modern and safest nuclear power plants in Germany is a dramatic mistake that will have painful economic and ecological consequences for us,” FDP deputy chairman Wolfgang Kubicki told the newspapers of the Funke media group.





The majority of German citizens oppose the phase-out of nuclear energy, writes the T-Online portal on Wednesday. According to an April 10 YouGov poll, 26 percent of respondents support shutting down nuclear power plants. 32 percent are in favor of keeping the three remaining power plants in operation for a limited period of time. A further 33 percent even favor an unlimited extension of operativity.