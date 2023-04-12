Poland could become Abrams tank servicing hub: Polish MoD

Poland may become a center for servicing Abrams tanks, also those belonging to other European countries, Mariusz Błaszczak, deputy prime minister and head of the Ministry of National Defence, announced on Wednesday at the training ground in Nowa Dęba in Podkarpackie province.



The Minister of Defense took part in a joint training of Polish and American soldiers, among others with Abrams tanks.

Deputy Prime Minister @mblaszczak: We constantly strengthen our Allied cooperation, including with 🇺🇸. Here in #NowaDęba there is a battalion of US armored troops who jointly exercise with 🇵🇱 soldiers. It is vital that this battalion is stationed in this part of 🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/S9SHJFOOZO

— Poland MOD 🇵🇱 (@Poland_MOD) April 12, 2023

“We are on the right track to achieve industrial cooperation, for example with the Abrams tank manufacturer,” said Deputy Prime Minister Błaszczak, noting how the vice president of the tank manufacturer, General Dynamics, visited Warsaw a few weeks ago.





“We talked about establishing a service for Abrams tanks,” Błaszczak added. He further conveyed, it is mainly about servicing Polish Abrams, but potentially also those belonging to other European countries interested in buying these cars. He recalled that the US government expressed its readiness to transfer these tanks to Ukraine.

A joint training exercise of 🇺🇸 and 🇵🇱 troops is underway at the #NowaDęba firing range. The exercise is a part of the process to strengthen the security on #NATO's eastern flank. It is being observed by Deputy Prime Minister @mblaszczak. https://t.co/oCnkAJmREW

— Poland MOD 🇵🇱 (@Poland_MOD) April 12, 2023

“Poland is becoming a natural service center, and probably also a production center, when it comes to Abrams tanks in the future,” said the head of the Ministry of National Defense.





He added that “advanced talks” were underway with Raytheon – a co-manufacturer of the Javelin anti-tank missile launcher.





The minister said that work is underway to update the technical modernization plan (currently in force until 2035) to 2039.

Deputy Prime Minister @mblaszczak: modernization of the Polish Armed Forces, increasing the numbers, exercises, joint training with allies – all this strengthens the capabilities of the Polish military. Our goal is to build the strongest Army in Europe. pic.twitter.com/2vuy0DYJHc

— Poland MOD 🇵🇱 (@Poland_MOD) April 12, 2023

The head of the Ministry of National Defense reminded that in recent years he approved the largest arms contracts for the Polish Army in history. In this context, he mentioned the purchase in 2018 of the Patriot anti-aircraft and anti-missile system, and in 2019 of HIMARS missiles with a range of up to 300 km. He added that Poland also bought the most modern F-35 aircraft and Abrams tanks. “The same ones whose crews have just been practicing with Polish crews. This equipment is gradually coming to the equipment of the Polish Army,” said Błaszczak.

F-35 fighter jets will fundamentally raise the combat potential of Poland's defense system and affect security in our region.

–

Deputy Prime Minister @mblaszczak met today with the future F-35 pilots, who will soon begin training on the Polish machines. https://t.co/Gn69fHwX6e

— Poland MOD 🇵🇱 (@Poland_MOD) April 11, 2023