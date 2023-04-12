Estonian PM stays in office, parliament greenlights boosted defense spendings

Estonia’s parliament voted on Wednesday in favor of Prime Minister Kaja Kallas staying in office following last month’s election, giving a nod to her plans to raise taxes and defense spending in the face of perceived threats from neighbor Russia.



Kallas said the country needed to re-fill its defense stocks after transferring supplies to Ukraine. Estonia has been the top supplier of military equipment to Ukraine by share of GDP, having sent more than 1 percent

Estonia would have less to give going forward, Kallas said, adding larger NATO allies with “friendlier neighbors” should give more.

Kallas has for months been brought up among top contenders to replace NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, whose term ends this year.

But she ruled herself out of taking the job, she told Reuters. “I’m the prime minister of Estonia and try to solve all the problems that we have here”, she said.

Kallas’ liberal Reform party won the March general election and agreed on a coalition with liberal Estonia 200 party and the center-left Social Democrat Party, commanding 60 of 101 votes in parliament.

Her government agreed to increase defense spending to 3 percent of GDP for years 2024-2027, from 2.85 percent in 2023, to arm itself in the face of the threat from its neighbor Russia and financed by tax increases.

Swedbank Estonia chief economist Tonu Mertsina said the tax hike, unexpected to most Estonians and very unpopular, could be eased by an increase in the minimum wage and tax exemptions.