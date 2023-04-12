U.S. sanctions over 100 Russian entities, individuals over Ukraine’s aggression

The United States imposed sanctions on around a hundred individuals and entities as it cracks down on Russia over its aggression on Ukraine, targeting a private military company and a China-based firm. Others on the list are entities connected with the state-owned nuclear energy company Rosatom.



The sanctions imposed by the U.S. Treasury and State target some 120 entities and individuals in 20 countries and those trying to evade these measures, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.





Today, the U.S. is targeting Russian financial facilitators and sanctions evaders around the world, including the facilitation network of Alisher Usmanov, who is subject to sanctions in multiple jurisdictions. https://t.co/JTLiPwS9nI

April 12, 2023

The Treasury said in a separate statement that it imposed sanctions on Russian financial facilitators and sanctions evaders around the world, including Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and China-based people and companies.





“The United States will continue to take action against Russia and those supporting its war in Ukraine, including further implementing the G7’s commitment to imposing severe consequences on third country actors who support Russia’s war in Ukraine,” Blinken said in the statement.





The U.S. and other countries participating in the sanction regime continue to increase the pressure on the aggressor and those that try to help in evading sanctions.





Which entities were sanctioned?







The Patriot private military company which the State Department said was associated with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and competing with the Wagner mercenary group opens the list of sanctioned entities.





Also targeted was China HEAD Aerospace Technology Co, a China-based satellite image reseller that the State Department said supplied satellite imagery in Ukraine to entities affiliated with Wagner and its head, Yevgeny Prigozhin. The Treasury also targeted King-Pai Technology HK Co, Ltd which supports the Russian military industry.





Some five entities and an individual that is part of Russia’s state-owned nuclear energy company Rosatom were also targeted as the State Department believes Rosatom is using energy exports to put political and economic pressure on its customers. The State Department has not yet imposed sanctions on Rosatom itself.





Another sanctioned entity is the Russian billionaire businessman Alisher Usmanov’s company, USM Holdings, along with entities organized under it.





The Treasury also targeted Sequoia Treuhand Trust Reg, a Liechtenstein-based trust service that is believed to serve the Russian financial elite such as Gennady Nikolayevich Timchenko.