Poland may become service centre for US Abrams tanks says minister

"Poland is becoming a natural service centre, and perhaps also a manufacturing one, when it comes to Abrams tanks in the future," Błaszczak said.

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Poland could host a service centre for US-made Abrams tanks purchased by Poland and other European countries, the Polish defence minister has said.

Poland has ordered 250 Abrams tanks in the latest M1A2 SEPv3 version to be delivered in late 2024, but meanwhile has also ordered 116 Abrams previously used by the US Marine Corps. The older tanks are to be delivered in 2023 and 2024.

On Wednesday, Mariusz Błaszczak watched a training exercise involving Polish and US troops and Abrams tanks.

“We’re on the right track to achieve industrial cooperation, for example with the Abrams manufacturer,” Błaszczak said, while pointing out that a deputy president of General Dynamics, the tank’s producer, had recently visited Warsaw.

“We discussed the possibility of establishing a service centre for the Abrams tanks,” the defence minister continued, adding that Poland could potentially service the US-made tanks used by other European countries which are interested in purchasing the vehicles.

“Poland is becoming a natural service centre, and perhaps also a manufacturing one, when it comes to Abrams tanks in the future,” Błaszczak said.