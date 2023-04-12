Sweden: Absolut Vodka producer resumes exports to Russia

The Absolut Company, a Swedish vodka producer owned by the French conglomerate Pernod Ricard, is resuming exports to Russia after a year of boycotts, causing outrage among Swedish politicians.



In a statement sent to the local newspaper “Kristianstadsbladet,” The Absolut Company emphasized that the goal of providing products to Russia is to protect local workers and ensure financial stability for the organization over there.

Swedish MEP Karin Karlsbro called on The Absolut Company CEO Stephanie Durroux to immediately halt exports to Russia. “This is an active measure that effectively supports Russia’s war against Ukraine and counteracts international sanctions,” Karlsbro said, adding that the decision is “a mockery of all those fighting for the survival of Ukraine.”

According to Karlsbro’s assistant, Linnea Bjaerum, the MEP is hoping for a written response from the authorities at The Absolut Company.

Other Swedish politicians are calling on consumers to boycott the Absolut brand on social media. “This is shameful! Stop buying Absolut Vodka!” tweeted Bjorn Soeder, a member of the right-wing Sweden Democrats. “Absolut Putin,” wrote former Interior Minister and Social Democratic MP Anders Ygeman.

Absolut Vodka has been produced under the brand name since 1979 in Ahus, southern Sweden. In 2008, The Absolut Company was sold by the Swedish state to the French spirits company Pernod Ricard.