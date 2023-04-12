Ukraine: Pentagon leaks are a mix of true and false information

Ukraine’s defense minister said on Wednesday the alleged Pentagon document leaks contain a mixture of true and false information about his country’s military, but he downplayed its negative impact.



Ukraine changes counter-offensive plans following Pentagon leaks

Ukraine has been forced to change its plan of action for its upcoming spring counter-offensive due to the leak of confidential U.S. intelligence…

“There is a lot of information there which does not correspond with reality,” Oleksii Reznikov said during a briefing in Madrid with his Spanish counterpart.

“The information which does correspond with reality has lost its relevance. So it’s a mix of truth and falsehoods.”

Reznikov also said he believed the leaks were a deliberate attempt to sow discord among Kyiv’s allies.

“The benefactor of this work is Russia and its allies or disciples,” he said.

“The goal of this work is to lower the level of trust among our partners, especially the United States and other countries, and to me, this is completely obvious and clear.”

U.S. officials are trying to find out who leaked the classified data as Ukrainian forces prepare for an expected counteroffensive to retake Russian-occupied territory.

Reznikov also dismissed as “not true” the suggestions as to the Pentagon leaks that NATO special forces were operating inside Ukraine.

Some national security experts and U.S. officials say they suspect the leaker could be American, but do not rule out pro-Russian actors.