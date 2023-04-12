Polish PM warns of Russian threat

Morawiecki made the comment while in the United States for a three-day visit. The term ‘Evil Empire’ was first used by President Ronald Reagan in 1983 in reference to the Soviet Union.

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has described Russia as the reborn “Evil Empire” and warned that Moscow poses a threat not only to Ukraine, but to Europe and the whole world.

Morawiecki made the comment while in the United States for a three-day visit. The term ‘Evil Empire’ was first used by President Ronald Reagan in 1983 in reference to the Soviet Union.

“The Evil Empire has been reborn in the East,” Morawiecki tweeted on Wednesday. “Russian barbarians threaten not only Ukraine. They threaten all of Europe and the whole free world.”

He went on to suggest that Vladimir Putin’s plans were broader than Ukraine.

“Putin has been building his Evil Empire for 23 years, in preparation for this conflict,” he wrote. “New Europe understands this. It is time that Old Europe understood it too.”

Morawiecki has often accused Western European governments of not being realistic enough when it comes to contacts with Moscow and for their overdependence on Russian fossil fuels that has led to the current energy crisis.