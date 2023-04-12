Seize the ‘incredible economic opportunity’, Biden tells N. Ireland

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday urged Northern Irish political leaders to restore their powersharing government with the promise that scores of major U.S. corporations were ready to invest in the region as he marked the 25th anniversary of peace in Belfast.



Biden, who is fiercely proud of his Irish heritage, spent just over half a day in the U.K. region, where he met British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, before traveling south to the Irish Republic for two-and-a-half days of speeches and meetings with officials and distant relatives.

The brief Belfast stop comes against the backdrop of the latest political stalemate in which the devolved power-sharing government, a key part of the 1998 peace deal, has not met for more than a year due to a row about post-Brexit trade arrangements.

Biden spoke at the new Ulster University campus in Belfast, telling the audience that preserving peace in Northern Ireland is a priority for both Democrats and Republicans in the United States.

Biden said there were “scores of major American corporations” wanting to come to Northern Ireland to invest.

He added that power-sharing remained critical to the future of Northern Ireland and that an effective devolved government would “draw even greater opportunity in this region”.

“So I hope the assembly and the executive will soon be restored. That’s a judgment for you to make, not me, but I hope it happens,” he told an audience that included the leaders of Northern Ireland’s five main political parties.

Biden said the recent Windsor Framework deal between the European Union and Britain to ease post-Brexit trade barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom offered the stability and predictability to encourage greater investment.