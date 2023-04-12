Netherlands to end LNG exports from Russia: Minister for Bloomberg

The Netherlands is on its way to ending all liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports from Russia, Bloomberg News reported citing an interview with Dutch energy minister Rob Jetten.



The Netherlands ceased creating new contracts for Russian LNG imports this year and wants to end all pre-existing contracts, Jetten told Bloomberg.

The Dutch government’s decision shall apply to both short and long-term contracts.