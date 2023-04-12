Polish parliament approves setting up ‘crime of aggression tribunal’ for Ukraine

The Sejm (lower house of the Parliament) of the Republic of Poland supports the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine aimed at punishing the perpetrators of the crime. In a draft resolution adopted by the Foreign Affairs Committee, prosecuting those guilty is necessary to show that international law does not allow for impunity.



The bill was submitted by a group of the ruling Law and Justice party PiS deputies, and the foreign affairs committee conducted its first readings at Wednesday’s meeting. The text was supported by all politicians attending the committee meeting. Only stylistic and editorial corrections recommended by the Legislative Office have been introduced to the draft.





The head of the committee, Radosław Fogiel (PiS), emphasized that the aim of the project is for the Polish parliament to express an appeal for the establishment of a special tribunal for crimes of aggression against Ukraine. He added that the discussion on this subject in international space has been going on for a long time.





“Of course, we have the International Criminal Court, which recently issued an arrest warrant for the leader of the Russian Federation, and we have various international bodies that may be concerned with war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Ukraine. But there is also the issue of the crime of aggression itself. Many countries here, including Poland as one of the leading countries, it is working to establish such a special tribunal,” Mr. Fogiel said.





The draft resolution of the Sejm on the establishment of the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine states that “the armed attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine is an act of aggression which, due to its nature, seriousness and scale, constitutes a gross violation of the United Nations Charter and a crime aggression.”