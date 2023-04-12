Poland aids ESA in groundbreaking Jupiter mission

Poland has its input, both scientific and technical, in the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Thursday JUICE (Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer) mission of launching a space probe that will explore Jupiter and its moons.



Water particles discovered in moon soil samples

Glass beads spawned in space rock impacts on the lunar surface have been found to contain water trapped inside, offering what scientists describe…

see more

The scientific part of Polish involvement is related primarily to the Space Research Center of the Polish Academy of Sciences (PAN), which was responsible for the preparation of one of the probe’s key instruments – the Radio & Plasma Waves Investigation (RPWI), used to receive radio and plasma waves.

This instrument will be used to study Jupiter’s magnetic field and its interactions with the environment.

The second instrument developed with PAN’s participation is the so-called Sub-millimeter Wave Instrument (SWI). The institution designed the instrument prototypes and made flight models.

Also heavily involved in the work is Astronika Sp. z o.o., which contributed to the construction of research instruments for this mission by designing and making qualification and flight models.

Polish participation in the JUICE mission is coordinated by the Ministry of Education and Science and the Ministry of Development and Technology. In turn, funding for the country’s companies and institutes comes from the European Space Agency, to which Poland pays a contribution.

JUICE is one of the most important missions of the ESA. This unmanned space probe will be the first ever to enter orbit around a non-terrestrial moon. The project aims to study Jupiter and its icy moons: Ganymede, Kallisto and Europa. Scientists say there may be oceans beneath the surfaces of these moons.

A total of 18 institutions, 23 countries, 83 companies are involved in the ESA-led project, 116 industrial contracts have been signed, more than 2,000 people have taken part in the work, and the cost of the mission amounts to around EUR 1.6 bn.