Sunak talks of ‘incredible economic opportunities’ for N. Ireland in meeting with Biden

During their Wednesday meeting, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told U.S. President Joe Biden about “incredible economic opportunities” for Northern Ireland, and described both countries as “very close partners,” according to PA Media cited by Reuters.



“We spoke in particular about the incredible economic opportunities that are there in store for Northern Ireland,” PM Sunak said following the meeting. “I know he shares my ambition to see institutions here back up and running, that’s what people and businesses in Northern Ireland deserve.”

Mr. Prime Minister, it’s great to see you again.

I’m glad to be here and mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement, which has brought peace and prosperity to Northern Ireland.

I look forward to working together to unlock Nothern Ireland's vast potential. pic.twitter.com/w2Q9sGseqR

— President Biden (@POTUS) April 12, 2023

For his part, President Biden said that a deal between Britain and the European Union to simplify post-Brexit trade rules would lead to significant investment in Northern Ireland from “scores” of major U.S. companies.

“There are scores of major American corporations wanting to come here, wanting to invest,” Biden said, speaking at a university in Belfast during a trip to mark the 25th anniversary of the British province’s 1998 peace deal.

To the young people of Northern Ireland –

Your history is our history.

Your future is our future.

It’s hard to communicate just how deeply invested in your success people across the United States are.

— President Biden (@POTUS) April 12, 2023

“I believe the stability and predictability offered by [the new Brexit deal] will encourage greater investment … significant investment,” he stressed.

Biden also said that “preserving peace in Northern Ireland is a priority for both Democrats and Republicans.” The U.S. top-ranking official’s Irish tour comes as Northern Ireland marks the 25th anniversary of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement that largely ended 30 years of bloodshed between mainly Catholic opponents and mainly Protestant supporters of British rule.

“The enemies of peace in Northern Ireland will not prevail,” Biden stressed.

“I hope it’s not too presumptuous for me to say that I believe [the] democratic institutions [that] established the Good Friday Agreement remain critical to the future of Northern Ireland,” he said in a speech at Ulster University.

“An effective devolved government that reflects the people of Northern Ireland and is accountable to them, a government that works to find ways through hard problems together is going to draw even greater opportunity to this region. So I hope the assembly and the executive will soon be restored,” Biden said.

“That’s a judgment for you to make, not me, but I hope it happens,” he reflected.

A pleasure to welcome @POTUS to Belfast, 25 years on from the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement.

The Agreement has transformed Northern Ireland into the thriving place we see today.

My focus is on building a better future for people here and right across the United Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/4YySQg0m9V

— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) April 12, 2023

The U.S. president went on to say that “Brexit created complex challenges in Northern Ireland.”

He said that the “Windsor framework addresses practical realities of Brexit and protects peace,” adding that “the framework will lead to significant investment in Northern Ireland.”