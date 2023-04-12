EC approves plan to support Polish green H2 project

The EC has approved a EUR 158 million Polish measure to support Lotos Green H2 in the production of renewable hydrogen. Lotos owned by PKN Orlen SA, a Polish oil giant, is to use the green H2 in refinery production processes.

“The aid, which will take the form of a direct grant of EUR 158 million, will support the installation of an electrolyser with a capacity of 100 MW, as well as the construction of a 50 MW photovoltaic power plant and 20 MWh battery storage. The electrolyser is expected to start operating as of 2027 and to gradually increase its production up to 13,600 tonnes of renewable hydrogen per year,” the EC wrote in a press release.

The green hydrogen will also be used in the fuel production processes in PKN Orlen’s refinery in the Polish seaport of Gdańsk, the EC announced.

According to the Commission, the measure “facilitates the development of an economic activity”, “has an incentive effect”, “has a limited impact on competition and trade within the EU”, “has sufficient safeguards to ensure that undue distortions of competition are limited” and “brings about positive effects that outweigh any potential distortion of competition and trade in the EU.”

The EC pointed out that “The measure will contribute to the achievement of the EU Hydrogen Strategy and the European Green Deal targets, while helping end dependence on Russian fossil fuels and fast forward the green transition in line with the REPowerEU Plan.”

Poland currently is fifth in the world and third in the European Union when it comes to the production of green hydrogen through reforming natural gas or refining crude oil and, according to experts, may become a leader in producing green hydrogen.