Photographer turns Google street view into fascinating candid series documenting life in (mainly) rural Poland

Snapper Monika Stpiczyńska found an incredibly candid presentation of everyday life in cities, towns, and villages.

Google Streer View

By taking a virtual tour around Poland using Google Street View, photographer Monika Stpiczyńska discovered a fascinatingly candid presentation of everyday life in cities, towns, and villages.

The result is a candid collection of photographs gathered on the @poland.street.view Instagram profile. Google Street View

Google Street View is a layer of Google Maps that displays interactive panoramas and stitched images, letting the viewer get a glimpse of how the locations actually look. Google Street View

Most of the photographs were taken by cars that often registered far more than streets and buildings. Google Street View

Monika decided to make use of this enormous resource and create an intimate account of life in Polish cities, towns, and villages. Google Street View

From unexpected, to hilarious and absolutely bizarre, the screenshots present an image of Poland far removed from the usual focus of professional photographers.Google Streer View

Although she ‘travels’ through both major cities such as Kraków and Łódź, as well as through the picturesque countryside, Stpiczyńska’s chosen images of Poland reveal its small-town reality. Google Streer View

The photographer’s account stands in stark contrast to the digitally improved ideal world of Instagram. Google Streer View

Her focus is on the people, often caught in sincere, moving moments.Google Street View

To see more click HERE .

–

This article was first published in August 2020.