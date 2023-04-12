Kraków becomes Poland’s first city to get virtual exhibition dedicated entirely to itself

Entitled 'Kraków-Wow!', the engaging interactive project, which opens by enticing visitors to explore the "Myth, magic and mystery" of a "medieval gem", includes over 50 exhibitions, 2,000 artefacts, 360-degree street view trips and 3D models and games to bring to life the many aspects of the city's history, culture and sites.

An entertaining new virtual museum of Kraków in English and Polish has premiered on the platform Google Arts and Culture to allow visitors from around the world to take a comprehensive virtual tour of the historic city.

Entitled ‘Kraków-Wow!’, the engaging interactive project, which opens by enticing visitors to explore the “Myth, magic and mystery” of a “medieval gem”, includes over 50 exhibitions, 2,000 artefacts, 360-degree street view trips and 3D models and games to bring to life the many aspects of the city’s history, culture and sites.

An exhibition by the Virtual Museums of Małopolska, the project was brought together through a collaboration between over a dozen of Kraków’s biggest cultural institutions, including the National Museum in Kraków, the Wawel Royal Castle, the International Cultural Centre in Kraków and the Juliusz Słowacki Theatre.

Writing in its press release, the Virtual Museums of Małopolska said: “[Kraków-Wow!]…allows us to create a multi-layered story of Kraków, in which everyone can find something for themselves, both tourists as well as locals, since the collection uncovers not only widely known facts…It’s worth immersing yourself in the adventure and letting yourself be guided by the narrative.”

The vividly illustrated virtual experience opens with a run-through of “7 Things to See in the City of Kings”, after which visitors are offered the chance to pick how they want to explore the city from four options: Traditional Krakow, Legendary Kraków, Beautiful Krakow and Bohemian Krakow or to pursue the exhibition in a linear way, section by section.

Sections include a focus on secret tunnels, journeys into the past, traditional dress, toys and games from Kraków, an introduction into the figure of the Lajkonik and Wawel dragon and numerous artefacts, including 145 curated pieces from the Wawel Royal Castle, such as the armour of the young King Zygmunt August in 3D, historic machinery of the salt mines from the Kraków Saltworks Museum and high resolution photographs of artistic works such as Leonardo Da Vinci’s Lady with an Ermine, housed at the National Museum in Kraków.

Visitors will also be able to take trips around the main market square and get a chance to explore Kraków.

Modern art will also be showcased through 100 works from the Bunkier Sztuki Gallery of Modern Art.

Other sections include the artistic faces of Kraków as a city of painters, featuring a spotlight on art you need to know, an exhibition about the city’s most famous literary cabaret and its venue, the Cellar Under the Rams, Kraków’s Dance and Theatre Life, its key artistic figures and Kraków as a City of festivals.

Launching the platform last week, Elżbieta Różalska from Google Poland said that the exhibit would also allow visitors to “see the unique atmosphere of Kraków that is so well-loved by tourists not only from Europe, but from around the world.”

The virtual exhibition Kraków-Wow!, can be explored at the following link Krakow-wow! — Google Arts & Culture