Iranian delegation arrives in Saudi Arabia to prepare for embassy reopening

Following China’s brokerage of the Iranian-Saudi reestablishment of diplomatic relations once thought-impossible, an Iranian technical delegation arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to prepare for the reopening of the Iranian embassy, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said in a Reuters statement.



The move comes as another chapter of not just the rapprochement of once-sworn rivals but as evidence of China’s expanding sway in the Middle East. It is also perceived as a gauntlet thrown down to the U.S. in the game for Saudi Arabia’s favor, whose relations with Washington have suffered a palpable cooling recently.

The U.S. has not had diplomatic contacts with Iran for forty years, while China has strong diplomatic and commercial links with both Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Iran and Saudi Arabia reached an understanding in March to resolve their diplomatic dispute and reopen their diplomatic missions after years of antagonism that fueled problems throughout the Middle East They discussed restoring flights and diplomatic missions within two months, according to a joint statement.

After its embassy in Tehran was stormed during a dispute between the two nations over Riyadh’s murder of a Shi’ite preacher, Saudi Arabia severed ties with Iran in 2016.