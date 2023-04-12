Robotic dog rejoins NYPD despite security concerns

The New York Police Department (NYPD) is bringing back its robot dog after almost two years of inactivity following a public backlash.

New York residents complained that Digidog was both an unsettling and unnecessary expansion of aggressive policing, leading to it being removed from service in April 2021.

The police department introduced the Digidog in December 2020 despite many expressing extreme discomfort with its similarity to a fictional killer robot dog featured in an episode of the dystopian sci-fi series Black Mirror.

The NYPD is resurrecting Digidog the robot dog – in instances of hostage situations, bomb threats, counter-terrorism and other high-risk or hazardous situations. They bought 2 for $750k pic.twitter.com/SxSVxpQjkj

— Yoav Gonen (@yoavgonen) April 11, 2023

NYC mayor Eric Adams announced on Tuesday that the Digidog would be deployed for “assessing hazardous situations” in the city, stating that it could “save lives”.

“The New York City Police Department has always been on the cutting edge of public safety. They upgrade, evaluate and innovate new ways to protect our city,” Adams tweeted on Wednesday.

The NYPD had said the robot would be used to enter places considered “too dangerous” for officers.

Digidog came in for criticism following its role in a home invasion in the Bronx in 2021 and sparking fears it could be used as a dystopian overseer by the police.

“A few loud people were opposed to it, and we took a step back – that is not how I operate. I operate on looking at what’s best for the city.” Adams said in an announcement on Wednesday, adding that the “technology is here”.

The Future of Public Safety is NOW:

🐕Digidog is a RC K-9 robot for use in assessing hazardous situations

🚙StarChase pilot will test a projectile that attaches a GPS-enabled device to stolen or ghost vehicles

🚨K5 ASR pilot will help conduct automated patrol in confined areas pic.twitter.com/4Qp05ph81o

— NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) April 11, 2023

“We cannot be afraid of it,” he stated.

The NYPD had then swiftly canceled its USD 94,000 lease contract with Boston Dynamics.

The police force, however, will now reportedly acquire two robot dogs for a total of USD 750,000.

The Digidogs are expected to only be used during life-threatening situations like bomb threats, the police force said according to the NYT.

Critics have voiced concerns that whilst it may be deployed in such scenarios in the near future, it could gain greater prevalence in the future, normalizing its – and its successors – use in a broader range of police duties.