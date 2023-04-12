Centralny Port Komunikacyjny issues bid to take control of Polish Airports

The Centralny Port Komunikacyjny (CPK) group has announced its intention to take control of Polish Airports (PPL), one of the top aviation infrastructure companies in Poland, according to the Polish Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK).

On October 2, 2022, the Law on Streamlining the Investment Process of the CPK came into force, which began the process of transforming PPL into a joint-stock company, and its subsequent incorporation into the CPK group.

The final stage in the implementation of the Law on Streamlining the CPK Investment Process will be the contribution of PPL’s shares to the CPK group by the government’s plenipotentiary for CPK, which should happen by the end of the third quarter of this year.

“With the merger, CPK and PPL will form a capital group that brings together the largest assets and investment processes in airport infrastructure. PPL will gain access to state-of-the-art technologies, which will certainly contribute to enriching the skills and experience of its employees,” PPL informed in a communiqué published at the end of March this year.

Centralny Port Komunikacyjny and Polish Airports

The CPK group is a company preparing, among other things, the construction of a new airport, which will be a hub between Warsaw and Łódź, integrating air, rail, and road transport.

Two years ago, there were claims that the Polish Solidarity Transport Hub was unnecessary since the infrastructure of Western Europe is sufficient to transport people and goods over long and short distances.

As part of this project, an airport is to be built 37 kilometers west of Warsaw, on an area of about 3,000 hectares, which in the first stage will be able to handle 40 million passengers a year. The CPK will also include rail investments: a hub in close proximity to the airport and connections across the country that will allow travel between Warsaw and Poland’s largest cities in no more than 2.5 hours.

Polish Airports is Poland’s largest airport management entity. It owns and manages, among others, Chopin Airport in Warsaw and airports in Zielona Góra and Radom. It also holds stakes in most regional airports in Poland.