PM to meet US defence sector reps on Wednesday

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, is scheduled to meet with representatives of American defence companies on Wednesday, the second day of his trip to the USA.

Morawicki said he wanted to talk about developing long-term cooperation over weapons purchases. He will visit aviation firm Lockheed Martin and Anniston Army Depot, the company producing F-35 fighter jets and Abrams tanks for Poland.

Morawiecki added he was interested in the transfer of the investments to the Polish market, which he said was huge in terms of the maintenance and development of military equipment.

“Many Polish contractors will have work,” he said. “Will have to bring back many Polish workers from abroad so that they can work. This is very positive information for Poland. This is a very big injection of additional capital, additional jobs, technology.”

The prime minister said he would discuss every aspect of strengthening US industry in Poland, including earmarking funds from the Polish budget to prepare infrastructure for US investors, as this meant “hundreds of thousands of additional jobs.”

Asked whether specific details could be expected in relation to Polish-American defence cooperation, Morawiecki replied that he wants to talk about specifics. “I am especially convinced that it is worth developing these arms purchases – because so far we have been buying weapons – which will be associated with long-term cooperation,” he added.

According to Polish prime minister, long-term cooperation is an immediate strengthening of security. “It’s also cooperation in the field of the tank industry, the defence industry in various areas of anti-missile and air defence,” Morawiecki said.