Polish def min: we will have Europe’s strongest land army in two years

Poland’s Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak said if the government wins another term of office it will continue its defense policy and Poland will have Europe’s strongest land army in two years.

Błaszczak made the statement on public radio on Wednesday and highlighted the presence of American F-22 fighter jets in Poland.

“This is our program resulting from Polish-American cooperation,” he explained. “Our air force receives support in the form of American multi-task aircraft. This is a very important element of cooperation showing interoperability. F-22 pilots train with our F-16 pilots. Our F-16 pilots are preparing to fly Polish F-35s next year.”

Błaszczak went on to point out that US-made Abrams tanks would also soon be arriving. “They will equip the 18th Mechanised Division,” he added.

The tanks will be tasked with closing the so-called Brest gate (southwest Belarus on the Polish border). “Their task will be to create such a barrier, such a dam that will not be pierced by the aggressor. First of all, we want to deter the aggressor. To show that the Polish Army is strong, equipped with modern weapons,” Blaszczak stressed.